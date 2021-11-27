Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 15th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

HOM.U stock opened at C$17.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.69. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.20 and a 12-month high of C$18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$514.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOM.U shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

