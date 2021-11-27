Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of TSE BK opened at C$13.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The company has a market cap of C$148.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85. Canadian Banc has a 12 month low of C$8.53 and a 12 month high of C$14.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.38.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
