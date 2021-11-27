Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of TSE BK opened at C$13.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The company has a market cap of C$148.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85. Canadian Banc has a 12 month low of C$8.53 and a 12 month high of C$14.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.38.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

