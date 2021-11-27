Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3038 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

BEP.UN stock opened at C$46.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$47.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.68 billion and a PE ratio of -46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$41.88 and a 52 week high of C$63.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

