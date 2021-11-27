Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C($1.24). The firm had revenue of C$15.16 billion during the quarter.

