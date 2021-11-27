Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $662,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after buying an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $236,173,000 after buying an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after buying an additional 241,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $82.71 and a one year high of $145.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

