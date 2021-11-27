Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,268,021 shares of company stock worth $102,128,581. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

