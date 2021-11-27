Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 503.5% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $630,000.

EWRE opened at $39.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70.

