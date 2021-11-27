WT Wealth Management Sells 3,230 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

WT Wealth Management lessened its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

