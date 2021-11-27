Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

UBER opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

