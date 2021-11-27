BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $153.66 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.57 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

