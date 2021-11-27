WT Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 92,021.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $299.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.51. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $203.98 and a 52 week high of $318.82.

