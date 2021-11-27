Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 23,586 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 3.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $39,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

ADP opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

