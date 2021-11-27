NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 745 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,208,000 after acquiring an additional 418,803 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,958,000 after acquiring an additional 997,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.72. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.