Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 242 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,293 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

GIS stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

