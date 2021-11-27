NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 9,209 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

