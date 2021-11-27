Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,501,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

