QV Investors Inc. Purchases 2,840 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in McKesson by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $221.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

