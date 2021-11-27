Maj Invest Holding A S Takes $30,000 Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

BBWI opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.72. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

