The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 3.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $51,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 671,463 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,590,000 after buying an additional 239,501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,804,000 after buying an additional 546,822 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,574,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,551,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

