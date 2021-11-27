Maj Invest Holding A S Has $137.93 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894,430 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up approximately 2.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $137,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

