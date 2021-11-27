Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 59,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

