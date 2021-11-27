Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.06 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

