NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.430-$6.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $276.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.16 and a 200-day moving average of $265.49. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in NICE stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
