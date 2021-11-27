PolkaWar Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $16.40 million and $2.77 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00064861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00077950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00104481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.29 or 0.07484795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,936.56 or 1.00038964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,325,224 coins and its circulating supply is 17,075,224 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

