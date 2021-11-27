The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

