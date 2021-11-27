DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $53,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,834 shares of company stock worth $6,741,997 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis stock opened at $219.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.42. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

