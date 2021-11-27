North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by 93.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NOA stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $439.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

