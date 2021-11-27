Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,562 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $154,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.6% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.