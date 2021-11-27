Vicus Capital Sells 125 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,787,000 after buying an additional 2,186,550 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after buying an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,793,000 after buying an additional 211,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,113,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.18 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

