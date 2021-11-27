KuCoin Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28.84 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $28.84 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $23.71 or 0.00042946 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00233797 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00088499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012263 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KCSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.