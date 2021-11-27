Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $23.03 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and $50,313.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.03 or 0.00041718 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00064844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00078652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00104168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.91 or 0.07472665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,060.34 or 0.99747021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 864,628 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

