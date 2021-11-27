Scala (XLA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,236.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $2,236.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00064844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00078652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00104168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.91 or 0.07472665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,060.34 or 0.99747021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

