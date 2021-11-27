Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $52.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

