Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 177 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,808,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

