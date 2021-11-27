Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Oracle stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $252.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

