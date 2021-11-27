Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.810-$2.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.09 billion-$29.09 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $168.97 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

