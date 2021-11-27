B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.09 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$7.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.24. The company has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

BTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.30.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$633,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$517,334.40.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

