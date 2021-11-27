Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 655 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 107,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69.

