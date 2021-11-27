Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock opened at $641.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $590.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $445.60 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.42.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

