Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 838,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.59% of East West Bancorp worth $64,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

