Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,106 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $66,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Copa by 552.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Copa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth about $1,512,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Copa by 11.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

NYSE CPA opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

