Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 71,300 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Fastenal worth $68,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 138,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.0% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and have sold 60,836 shares worth $3,432,141. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

