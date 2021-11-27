Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 11,300 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $70,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after buying an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $145,735,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $320.57 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.91 and a 200-day moving average of $305.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

