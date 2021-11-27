Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires 135 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

