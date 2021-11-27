Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.530-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on FL. Cowen cut their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

