CT Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN opened at C$17.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.77 and a 12 month high of C$18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRT.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

