Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 10th

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:HYI opened at C$9.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.23. Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of C$9.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.35.

About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

