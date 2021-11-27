Jonathan D. Root Sells 5,026 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $35,232.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EFTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

