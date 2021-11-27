Jonathan D. Root Sells 5,026 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $35,232.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.