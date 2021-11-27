Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

CRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

CRON stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $15.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.