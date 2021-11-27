Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

CRON stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $15.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.