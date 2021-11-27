Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRVB. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $7.02 on Friday. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

